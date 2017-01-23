Di'Ja Singer collaborates with Trim & Prissy Cosmetics for lipstick collection

Di'Ja collaborates with Trim & Prissy Cosmetics for a new lipstick collection.

The MAVIN singer who fronted a new campaign for the matte lipstick collection for Trim & Prissy Cosmetics has a shade named after her; the ”Aphrodija” shade described "very wearable nude shade for every skin tone".

ALSO READ: Pulse List 2016- Top 10 beauty brands of the year

The mother of one also wore hues from the lipstick collection campaign in fierce shades as red, plum and nude looking all sorts of stunning.

The pigmented lipstick collection features lippies in liquid matte raved as "Glides on your lips creamy and lightweight like velvet. Long lasting, highly pigmented and dries to give a super matte finish! Will not feather out of your lip frame".

ALSO READ: MAC Cosmetics taps 10 social media influencers for new collaboration

Some of the name for the lipstick include Afrodija, Betty Boo, Heartbeat. Each lipstick is set at a retail price of between ₦7,500.00- ₦8,500.00.

Trim & Prissy is an indigenous brand known to use highest standard and quality of ingredients for her makeup formulations which are paraben free, non-comedogenic and fragrance free.