CandyCity Nigeria Beauty queen releases makeover photos

Face of CandyCity Nigeria Photogenic Dinma Precious releases new makeover photos

The beauty queen who chose an embellished sheer mix gold figure hugging dress and black body grazing evening gown (with sash and tiara in place) for the shoot showed off a smokey eye look.

Wearing the versatile makeup trend in a soft blue hue mixed with silver shadow on the brow bone with lashes and defined brows with hair in a tousled updo, the beauty queen showed off a skin finished soft a perfect inspiration for the ever chic smokey look.

She paired the soft smokey look with an almost natural pale pink lips for the shots. Check out images of her shoot for a soft smokey eye look.