CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen shows off makeover in 2017 photos

CandyCity Nigeria's reigning queen; Nneke Somto shares new makeover photos for 2017...

  • Published:

Miss Nnewi Beauty Pageant 2016 All contestants get disqualified in a beauty pageant as no winner emerges!
CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases 1st official photos of 2017
CandyCity Nigeria Ex-beauty queen gets a pretty makeover for Santa Claus themed photos
Candycity Nigeria 2016 See beauty queen shows off in new makeover photos
CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen flaunts flawless bridal makeover
MBGN Miss Amity 2015 Beauty queen shows off bridal makeover
CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen shows off pretty makeover in new photos
CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen shows off in makeover photos
Nigeria Fashion & Style Awards 2016 Yomi Casual, Alexx Ekubo win at annual fashion event
CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases makeover photos for holiday season

CandyCity Nigeria's reigning queen; Nneke Somto shows off new makeover in new photos.

The beauty queen and reigning CandyCity Nigeria 2016 face shows off soft glow with highlights giving off a dewy glam finish.

ALSO READ: Beauty queen releases makeover photos for holiday season

play CandyCity Nigeria 2016; Nneke Somto

 

The light skinned Port Harcourt based queen teamed up with Lagos based makeup artist; bedazzled makeovers for intense kohl lined eyes that opened up her face, well defined brows and pink lips complete with laid baby hair for a picture perfect look.

ALSO READ: Beauty queen releases 1st official photos of 2017

play CandyCity Nigeria 2016; Nneke Somto

 

She dusted blush on the temple of her cheeks to seal the glam flustered look she releases for 2017!

Credits:

Makeup: @Belle_bedazzled

Muse: @Somticilious

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Gwen Stefani Singer is Revlon's new global ambassadorbullet
2 Beauty Tip Of The Day Get Toni Olaoye's fierce bold lips and soft eye...bullet
3 CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases 1st official photos of 2017bullet

Beauty

Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics unveils 15-piece collection with transgender
Women sitting under hair steamers read books from a mini-library at a hairdresser's in Abidjan
In Ivory Coast Chief librarian floods hair salons with books to encourage reading
Tolu Fagbayi
Beauty Tip Of The Day This glam day to night makeup look is a must try
Kim Kardashian
Beauty Tip Of The Day Kim Kardashian's MUA; Mario Dedivanovic on how to STOP doing brows