CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen shows off makeover in 2017 photos

CandyCity Nigeria's reigning queen; Nneke Somto shows off new makeover in new photos.

The beauty queen and reigning CandyCity Nigeria 2016 face shows off soft glow with highlights giving off a dewy glam finish.

The light skinned Port Harcourt based queen teamed up with Lagos based makeup artist; bedazzled makeovers for intense kohl lined eyes that opened up her face, well defined brows and pink lips complete with laid baby hair for a picture perfect look.

She dusted blush on the temple of her cheeks to seal the glam flustered look she releases for 2017!

Credits:

Makeup: @Belle_bedazzled

Muse: @Somticilious