CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen shows off makeover in 2017 photos

CandyCity Nigeria's reigning queen; Nneke Somto shares new makeover photos for 2017...
The beauty queen and reigning CandyCity Nigeria 2016 face shows off soft glow with highlights giving off a dewy glam finish.
The light skinned Port Harcourt based queen teamed up with Lagos based makeup artist; bedazzled makeovers for intense kohl lined eyes that opened up her face, well defined brows and pink lips complete with laid baby hair for a picture perfect look.
She dusted blush on the temple of her cheeks to seal the glam flustered look she releases for 2017!
Credits:
Makeup: @Belle_bedazzled
Muse: @Somticilious