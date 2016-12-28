CandyCity Nigeria 2016 :  Beauty queen releases makeover photos for holiday season

Home > Beauty >

Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016; Queen Nneke Somto releases makeover photos for the holiday season.

Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016; Queen Nneke Somto releases makeover photos for the holiday season.

The beauty queen who has showed off stunning makeover shoots in the past chose a lush pink smokey eye look and ombre lips in the makeover photos. Dubbed "one of the hottest and the most-talked about beauty queen in the pageant industry" she showed off each look pretty.

She chose a mix of casual, glam and trad looks matching the makeover to her looks while switching her hair up in weaves and box braids.

She shares 10 clean beats for the season, check out the looks for makeup inspiration.

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

