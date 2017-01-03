CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases 1st official photos of 2017

Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Miss Personality; Ese Eriata releases her first photos for 2017!

The beauty queen shows off a soft glowing facebeat complete with colourful body grazing looks in the new photos. With a soft glow and flattering highlight, defined brows with soft smokey eye look paired with pink lips and an overall glow sash in tow, the beauty queen poses in colourful pieces.

play Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Miss Personality; Ese Eriata

 

Slit detailed loop halter neck print maxi, lace detailed evening dress featuring trumpet tulle  hem complete wih sash and crown with soft glittery eye makeup,bandeau print maxi with thigh high slit, figure hugging red dress, black catsuit styled fierce were some of the looks the beauty queen pulled in the new photos.

play Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Miss Personality; Ese Eriata

 

See her official photos for 2017 complete with makeup inspiration for light skinned beaus.

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write.

