Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics unveils 15-piece collection with transgender

Caitlyn Jenner collaborates with MAC Cosmetics for a complete line of makeup for the second time!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image

Caityln Jenner Transgender fronts campaign for her new MAC Cosmetics lipstick line
MAC Cosmetics Cult makeup brand releases 'Liptensity' Lipstick Collection
Ariana Grande MAC courts controversy with singer's sexualized style for Viva Glam Campaign
Sephora Foremost cosmetics brand unveils 'Minnie Mouse' collection
MAC Cosmetics Foremost beauty brand shares sneak peek at STUNNING Selena Collection
MAC Cosmetics Foremost makeup brand teams up with 'Star Trek' for 50th anniversary collection
Caitlyn Jenner 1st look at transgender's MAC Cosmetics collaboration
#PulseBeautyTips 9 best lipsticks for dark skin tones
Lira South African singer is new face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics!
MAC Cosmetics Singer collaborates with foremost cosmetics giant on a new project

Caitlyn Jenner collaborates with MAC Cosmetics for a line of makeup for the second time!

The transgender who recently unveiled a limited edition lipstick collection with the makeup giant floats an entire collection (15-piece) for the cosmetics brand! The 67-year old transgender who teased the collection with a campaign image via Instagram is reportedly excited about the collaboration.

ALSO READ: Caitlyn Jenner fronts campaign for her new MAC Cosmetics lipstick line

play MAC Cosmetics X Caitlyn Jenner Collection

 

The 15-piece makeup line set to roll out later today 5th January 2017 will be available in select MAC stores and via maccosmetics.com

"Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new MAC collection continues that mission, proudly championing all ages, all races, and all sexes" MAC Cosmetics revealed in an official statement announcing the collaboration.

ALSO READ: MAC Cosmetics releases 'Liptensity' Lipstick Collection

play MAC Cosmetics X Caitlyn Jenner Collection

 

Products from the collection include lipsticks, lip pencils/liners, cremesheen gloss, powder blush, eyeshadow, mineralize skin finish and lashes!

play MAC Cosmetics X Caitlyn Jenner Collection

 

What do you think of a MAC X Caitlyn Jenner collaboration? Would you be snagging up the products?

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Gwen Stefani Singer is Revlon's new global ambassadorbullet
2 Beauty Tip Of The Day Get Toni Olaoye's fierce bold lips and soft eye...bullet
3 CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases 1st official photos of 2017bullet

Beauty

Women sitting under hair steamers read books from a mini-library at a hairdresser's in Abidjan
In Ivory Coast Chief librarian floods hair salons with books to encourage reading
Tolu Fagbayi
Beauty Tip Of The Day This glam day to night makeup look is a must try
Kim Kardashian
Beauty Tip Of The Day Kim Kardashian's MUA; Mario Dedivanovic on how to STOP doing brows
Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016; Queen Nneke Somto
CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases makeover photos for holiday season