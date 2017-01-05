Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics unveils 15-piece collection with transgender

Caitlyn Jenner collaborates with MAC Cosmetics for a line of makeup for the second time!

The transgender who recently unveiled a limited edition lipstick collection with the makeup giant floats an entire collection (15-piece) for the cosmetics brand! The 67-year old transgender who teased the collection with a campaign image via Instagram is reportedly excited about the collaboration.

The 15-piece makeup line set to roll out later today 5th January 2017 will be available in select MAC stores and via maccosmetics.com

"Caitlyn Jenner has fearlessly shared her transition with the world, and her new MAC collection continues that mission, proudly championing all ages, all races, and all sexes" MAC Cosmetics revealed in an official statement announcing the collaboration.

Products from the collection include lipsticks , lip pencils/liners, cremesheen gloss, powder blush, eyeshadow, mineralize skin finish and lashes!

What do you think of a MAC X Caitlyn Jenner collaboration? Would you be snagging up the products?