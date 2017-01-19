Bridal Makeup Adella does flawless glow as perfect inspiration for wedding makeover

  • Published:
Adella Makeup creates the perfect bridal makeup inspiration with new editorial.

The makeup artist teams up with photographer; Prince Meyson as she does a subtle glow for the stunning bridal makeover on model Vanessa Solomon who is adorned in a beautiful wedding dress fit for the 2017 bride.

ALSO READ: Adella Makeup teams up with Eleanor Goodey for stunning beauty editorial

play Adella X Prince Meyson Bridal Makeup Editorial

 

The pretty model whose clavicle was accentuated stunning with the wedding dress she chose had a subtle but flawless glow as she does a clean glowing nude lip and face rocking a sultry smokey eye that played up her eyes.

She had her simple hair  in an updo accentuated by a diamante headband and chandelier earrings as accessories sparkling against her stunning makeup.

ALSO READ: Top 10 makeup artists of the year

play Adella X Prince Meyson Bridal Makeup Editorial

 

"When I think of bridal makeup, I just want to enhance what my bride already has" Adella offers the simple inspiration behind the clean look she created with a little pop of glitter on the eye lids.

Would you recreate this bridal look for your wedding?

Credits:

Photography: @PrinceMeyson

Model: @vee_nass

Hair & Makeup: @adella_makeup

Dress & Accessories: @HouseofDorothybridals

Studio: Eleanor Goodey photography studio, Dolphin Estate

PR: @eventsbytowsyn

