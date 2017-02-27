Body Cream The miracle of skin cream mixing

So you desire the knowledge of skin-cream-mixing because you think it’s time to go into the league of sparkling skin?

You want to make your skin the centre of attraction in other to stand out from the regular because you believe a fair skin is the hallmark of beauty and sophistication?

Or perhaps you’re feeling like your skin colour is to you a disadvantage in your quest for attention; and if it was a little bit brighter you would have achieved success? Or you just feel like having the knowledge for the sake of self awareness?

Then to you, this work is given. I tell you this because at the end of it, you would be granted the knowledge behind the magic of cream mixing. And possess also, the feeling that comes with knowing.

Your self-knowledge on this is important because, so many skincare and cosmetic products currently on the market contain harmful chemicals, which can damage your skin.

Is it good to mix creams?

It is almost impossible to find one-plus-one cream that will not eventually turn out to have the same effect as the rest of them on the long run.

Therefore, considering homemade, natural skincare is a thing reasonable to do. After all, it can also help improve your overall complexion and give your skin a healthy glow.

Mixing your skin cream is important because, different skin types require different care.

A dermatologist can tell you your skin type and about any other skin conditions you might have. This can help you avoid foods, medications, supplements, and skincare products that could make your skin worse.

How can I make my own skin cream?

There are many ways you can make your own skin cream to help stay away from harsh chemicals. But before you begin the adventure, it is important that you know first: your skin type.

What are the different types of skins?

1. Normal skin, which has little or no sensitivity, extremely small pores and a bright complexion. It is not too dry or oily.

2. Combination skin, which can be dry or normal in some areas and oily in others. The oily areas usually include the nose, forehead, and chin. It can cause overly dilated pores, blackheads, and an oily sheen on certain parts of the skin.

3. Oily skin, which has enlarged pores and is prone to blackheads, pimples, and other blemishes. People with oily skin can have either a dull or shiny complexion.

4. Dry skin, which is characterized by less elasticity, red patches, more visible wrinkles and lines, nearly invisible pores, and a dull sheen.

Certain factors such as hormonal changes, dry weather, extended hot showers, medications, ultraviolet radiation, and ingredients in skin products can make dry skin worse. This causes scaly, irritated, inflamed, or peeling skin.

Now that the knowledge of your skin has been obtained, it is okay and safe for us to embark on our adventure of making our own natural skin whitening cream.

What are recipe for mixing skin creams?

1. One and half cup of plain organic yogurt

2. One teaspoon of honey

3. Two tablespoon lemon juice

4. Pinch of ground turmeric

Steps for mixing skin cream?:

Use a food processor to crush the almonds until it becomes powder. Make sure to watch it carefully as it may turn into almond butter if you process them for too long.

You may also buy a pack of pre-crushed almonds, labeled as “almond flour,” or “almond meal,” if you don’t have a food processor.

Combine the almond powder with the honey, lemon juice, turmeric and yogurt. Stir and make sure the mixture is blended thoroughly.

Apply on your skin liberally, everyday, before going to bed.

Additional Tips for glowing skin

You can as well lighten up your skin from the inside in a natural way by eating a lot of fruits and vegetables, as well as drinking plenty of water. Minimum of 4 litres per day.

And while you do this, you must remember this basic rule: stay out of the sun.

Conclusion

By and large; you are beautiful, even if you are not born with a fair complexion.

Majority of the world’s acclaimed stars are not fair skinned, still attraction cannot be separated from them. But however, if a fairer skin is what you desire, then this homemade recipe is a good way to go.

Cheers!!!