Beauty Tip Of The Day Want to learn 10 ways to help your oily skin?

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Beauty vlogger Deola Adebiyi of Omogemura shares how to make oily skin matte and makeup oil free in a new video to manage oily skin.

Though she noted that the tips and tricks will not stop the skin from producing oil or sweating like (these are bodily functions) it should, but helps to reduce oil secretion and keep makeup in place (instead of running off the face after a few minutes).

Deola Adebiyi play

Deola Adebiyi of Omogemura

(Omoge Mura)

 

Tapping into her own skincare and makeup routine which has improved over the years, the beauty vlogger shares tips and hacks that work to keep the skin matte, making products stay longer.

A lot of ladies complain about having an oily facial skin all over the face or on some areas making makeup staying power low combined with the hot and humid weather in Nigeria.

She shares skincare and makeup tips that work for her in few easy steps and they come in handy:

1.  Never overwash the face

Washing the face every time makes the skin dry out and to make up for lost moisture, the skin (over)produces more oil to keep the skin nourished!

Use gentle cleansers against harsh ones so the skin is not striped off of its components

2. Use Clay Masks

Clay masks help to get rid of excess oils off the face.

3. Moisturize the skin

NEVER skip moisturizing the skin because it's oily this only ends up striping the skin off its essential properties.

Nigerian blogger Deola of Omogemura play

Nigerian blogger Deola of Omogemura shows how to achieve Bantu Knots

(Youtube)

 

And for reducing oil when using makeup, she says:

4. Use a mattifying primer

5. Set primer

6. Don't use makeup oils if you have oily skin

7. Use concealer as a base on the eyelids especially if you oily eyelids

8. Tone down on luminous and glowy looks if you have oily skin

9. Use setting powder to keep products in place after makeup

10. Seal products in after application with a setting spray

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

