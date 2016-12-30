Beauty Tip Of The Day :  This glam day to night makeup look is a must try

Transforming a day make-up look into night should be swift and nothing less than fab for a night about town.

For a super glam makeup look for the night, its best to bring on a bit of drama as whatever look done during the day just isn't going to have the same effect once the sun goes down no matter how perfect it is.

It's best for the working class/mobile lady to perfect how to switch up looks for each time of the day! Every lady should learn how to take switch/fierce up a makeup look perfectly from day-to-night (and vice versa) without looking funny!

Transitioning from day to night is about adding more drama and life to the face; from a bolder eyeshadow to colourful lips and other shimmery/bolder bits, balancing each against the other a day-to-nightime look should be one to be nailed everytime.

Tolu Fagbayi of Rouge Addiction shares the perfect way to go from day to night and it's a must try out!