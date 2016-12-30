Home > Beauty >

Beauty Tip Of The Day :  This glam day to night makeup look is a must try

Beauty Tip Of The Day This glam day to night makeup look is a must try

It's best for the working class/mobile lady to perfect how to switch up looks for each time of the day!

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Beauty Tip Of The Day Kim Kardashian's MUA; Mario Dedivanovic on how to STOP doing brows
CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases makeover photos for holiday season
Beauty Tip Of The Day Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
Beauty Tip Of The Day See Jackie Aina's trends to ditch in 2017, you'd totally agree!
Beauty Tip Of The Day Get inspired by Deola Adebiyi's glam makeup look for the holiday
Beauty Tip Of The Day Jackie Aina dishes on the perfect way to stop foundation creasing
Beauty Tip Of The Day Jackie Aina's list of the WORST brands for dark skin
Candycity Nigeria 2016 See beauty queen shows off in new makeover photos
Beauty Tip Of The Day The best everyday routine for ladies with thick brows in 5 steps
Beauty Tip Of The Day Transform synthetic curly hair into a chic style, Yenny Adepoju shows how

Transforming a day make-up look into night should be swift and nothing less than fab for a night about town.

For a super glam makeup look for the night, its best to bring on a bit of drama as whatever look done during the day just isn't going to have the same effect once the sun goes down no matter how perfect it is.

ALSO READ: Easy, natural dark skin makeup perfect for work in 9 steps

It's best for the working class/mobile lady to perfect how to switch up looks for each time of the day! Every lady should learn how to take switch/fierce up a makeup look perfectly from day-to-night (and vice versa) without looking funny!

Tolu Fagbayi play

Tolu Fagbayi of Rouge Addiction

(Youtube)

 

Transitioning from day to night is about adding more drama and life to the face; from a bolder eyeshadow to colourful lips and other shimmery/bolder bits, balancing each against the other a day-to-nightime look should be one to be nailed everytime.

ALSO READ: Get a natural brown smokey eye look for the weekend

Tolu Fagbayi of Rouge Addiction shares the perfect way to go from day to night and it's a must try out!

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Beauty Tip Of The Day Kim Kardashian's MUA; Mario Dedivanovic on how to...bullet
2 CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases makeover photos for...bullet
3 Beauty Tip Of The Day Try the turmeric face mask for glowing skinbullet

Beauty

Jackie Aina
Beauty Tip Of The Day See Jackie Aina's trends to ditch in 2017, you'd totally agree!
Jackie Aina
Beauty Tip Of The Day Jackie Aina's 'beat' is perfect for Christmas in 11 easy steps
Deola Adebiyi
Beauty Tip Of The Day Get inspired by Deola Adebiyi's glam makeup look for the holiday
Bobbi Brown
Bobbi Brown Revered makeup artist steps down from eponymous brand