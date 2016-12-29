Beauty Tip Of The Day :  Kim Kardashian's MUA; Mario Dedivanovic on how to STOP doing brows

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shares how to nail the perfect brow.

The top celebrity makeup artist who has shown his lack of love for the sensational 'Instagram brow' hints at the trend as one to ditch come 2017. The revered makeup artist and trend setter is known and loved for his glam, simple and iconic looks especially created on Kim Kardashian for her red carpet appearances.

The 'Instagram brow' is characterized by It's ombre and boxy tip, heavy painted/filled in line drawn long! The brow most times seem picture perfect but very unnatural and super bold made popular by 'Instagram makeup artists'.

Cosmo's Carly Cardellino dished on Dedivanovic timeless preferred technique that works instant glam; "It's all about layering on the products and the amount of pressure you use to apply them, which determines how light or dark your brows come out".

"I usually start by brushing the brows up or down [with a spoolie], and then I lightly fill them in anywhere they need it with a brow pencil [Anastasia is his go-to] — mainly along the outer corners.

Next, I define the shape by taking a brow brush and shadow — I use one that's one shade lighter than the pencil I used beforehand, which softens the look and adds dimension — to set everything. Then, I use a spoolie with hair spray, brow gel, or a glue from Alcone to brush the brow into place."

It's time to do away with the harsh lines, boxy, overdrawn trend and get the brows as natural looking as possible Mario Dedivanovic's style, won't you agree?