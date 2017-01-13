Beauty Tip Of The Day Get the ultimate soft glam for the weekend

A soft glam makeup for the weekend makes all sorts of effortless statement, learn how to nail it perfect.

  • Published:
Toni Olaoye play

Beauty blogger Toni Olaoye shows off a soft glam makeup look

(Youtube)

CandyCity Nigeria 2016 Beauty queen releases makeover photos for holiday season

A soft glam makeup for the weekend makes all sorts of effortless statement.

A subtle makeup look makes statement without being too much or going all out. It's a perfect picture of chic glamorous without going all out but just enough to rock any look it's worn with.

ALSO READ: 5 ultimate 'shoulds', 'shouldn'ts' when applying foundation

Shahd Batal play

Beauty blogger Shahd Batal does an effortless glam makeup look

(Youtube)

 

While the look works best with faux lashes, the colours are left neutral and warm with a soft dewy finish and an overall clean beat. To  make the face flawless and warm, it's best to colour correct and set the face with a primer before starting off with foundation application.

With the colours for the eyes (eyeshadow), keep colours minimal, soft and sensual, blending all seamless.

ALSO READ: 1 fast way to get your teeth whiter instantly!

Toni Olaoye play

Beauty blogger Toni Olaoye shows off a soft glam makeup look

(Youtube)

 

Saturdays are known for the fab weddings and parties that requires putting the best 'beats' on to vamp up the modern trad outfit and the ever dramatic 'gele' and this soft glam makeup look is everything effortless glam to go with the 'owambe' look.

