Beauty Tip Of The Day Get the ultimate soft glam for the weekend

A soft glam makeup for the weekend makes all sorts of effortless statement.

A subtle makeup look makes statement without being too much or going all out. It's a perfect picture of chic glamorous without going all out but just enough to rock any look it's worn with.

While the look works best with faux lashes, the colours are left neutral and warm with a soft dewy finish and an overall clean beat. To make the face flawless and warm, it's best to colour correct and set the face with a primer before starting off with foundation application.

With the colours for the eyes (eyeshadow), keep colours minimal, soft and sensual, blending all seamless.

Saturdays are known for the fab weddings and parties that requires putting the best 'beats' on to vamp up the modern trad outfit and the ever dramatic 'gele' and this soft glam makeup look is everything effortless glam to go with the 'owambe' look.