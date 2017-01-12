Beauty Tip Of The Day 5 ultimate 'shoulds', 'shouldn'ts' when applying foundation

These do's and don'ts are guaranteed to instantly step up your foundation routine game...

  Published: 2017-01-12
Maybelline Fit Me Matte+ Poreless foundation play

Maybelline Fit Me Matte+ Poreless foundation

(Chinedu Adiele)

Foundation application should come seamless and effortless every time creating a flawless canvas while covering blemishes as much as possible.

Though foundation coverage can differ from a person to the other (sheer, medium or full coverage) there are tips and tricks to use to make foundation application flawless/seamless. (Note that it's best to choose foundation that matches the facial skin as well as the neck area, if the skin tones around these areas are different then it's best to mix foundations).

Foundation application should be flawless play

Foundation application should be flawless

(Youtube)

 

It's best to always use a primer before applying foundation, this keeps foundation in place for longer hours.

When applying foundation, note:

1. DON'T leave foundation on the face alone, foundation should be applied all over.(gently pushing it into the skin) DO apply foundation on the face, over the ears, neck area and around the clavicle when a top area baring look is worn.

2. DO build up foundation by starting out with peanut size then add in bits till the desired coverage is achieved. DON'T apply a thick layer of foundation all at once, this makes for product build up and cakey application.

Foundation play

Foundation should be applied on the face and blended out to the ears and neck area

(Youtube)

 

3. DO use clean tools to apply foundation (brushes, beauty blenders or even fingers can be used to apply foundation, any tool used to apply foundation must be clean) when dirty tools are used products are re-transferred on the face and this cause breakouts, block pores etc. DON'T use dirty makeup tools/application when applying foundation.

4. DO start foundation application from the centre of the face and work outwards, this helps to even out/distribute the foundation around the face. DON'T stop application right around the jawline, work product around every visible skin around the face. Blend products down towards the neck area, the ears etc.

Maybelline Fit Me Matte+ Poreless foundation play

Maybelline Fit Me Matte+ Poreless foundation

(Chinedu Adiele)

 

5. DO let foundation 'sit', settle and dry before applying any other beauty product. This helps other product stay in place, last longer and ensure the foundation doesn't melt away and into other products.

