Beauty Tip Of The Day 5 budget friendly foundations to own for flawless coverage, more

When choosing foundations, it's best to choose ones that works best for the skin as well as one that lasts with flawless coverage.

Most times the good foundations are way out of reach for everyday use especially when they come pricey (not to say all expensive foundations work) while some budget friendly ones surprisingly do a good job.

For when on a budget but want foundations that sit in place through most of the day, not oily, go on the skin seamless with impressive amongst other things, these ones are top picks:

1. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation play

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation

(Maybelline )

 

It's a must have especially for oily skin. Fit Me Matte+ Poreless Foundation is a great option for ladies with oily skin because it finishes matte, smooth and natural as well as comes non greasy, it is a great makeup product for people with oily skin/prominent pores. The foundation is light enough to allow the skin breathe. It just a little over N5000.

2. Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation play

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation

(Milani Cosmetics)

 

Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer is perfect as a foundation and concealer combined. It delivers on its waterproof promises as it stays put on the face, beating through sweats and water! It has an effortless finish so the skin is done even when the weather is harsh. It a must try product as a little over N3,000.

3. Revlon ColorStay Foundation

Revlon ColorStay Foundation play

Revlon ColorStay Foundation

(Revlon)

 

A cult makeup that's long lasting and has sun protection. The lightweight formula it features stay on for up to 24 hours! Waterproof so keeps your makeup on for the better part of the day. It's great for oily and combination skin as it glides on smoothly and matte. It a great foundation set at a N3,800 retail price.

4. Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation

Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation play

Black Opal True Color Stick Foundation

(Pinterest)

 

Black Opal Foundation Stick is raved as one of the top and favourite foundation for dark skinned women. The fondation works best for contouring because it comes easy to use and stays in place for hours on end. It retails at about N3000.

5. Black Opal Pore Perfecting Foundation

Black Opal Pore Perfecting Foundation play

Black Opal Pore Perfecting Foundation

(Black Opal)

 

The Black Opal Pore Perfecting Foundation comes lightweight, oil-free liquid and provides a seamlessly coverage. It works on all skin types (including sensitive skin) reducing the appearance of large pores to give a flawless finish while controlling excess oil. It's fragrance free and features a high definition finish that lasts hours on end. At a little over N5000, it's a bargain.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

