Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 fast way to get your teeth whiter instantly!

If embarrassed by discoloured teeth/lacklustre smile, this remedy works just perfect to get rid of that!

  Published: , Refreshed:
Smile play

Model has a bright smile

(Style Caster)

Home remedies with simple ingredients work to get teeth whiter, instantly!

A lot of people are plagued with discoloured teeth and lacklustre smile and while a lot of teeth whitening kits and gels are available to be bought over the counter, most come with side effects ranging from teeth sensitivity, some completely erode the enamel posing serious dental issues!

Kate Henshaw play

Kate Henshaw beams a bright smile

(Instagram)

 

With home remedies, ingredients used are usually natural/organic  considerably reducing the possibility of a side effect.

For whiter teeth, turmeric and coconut oil are perfect combined to make a dull looking set of teeth come alive.

What you need:

Coconut oil

Turmeric

How to:

1. Mix coconut oil and turmeric in a clean bowl, mix both in needed quantity but enough to form a paste

2. Brush teeth with this paste (without spitting out or rinsing) and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

3. Rinse off this paste thoroughly

4. Brush teeth again this time using regular toothpaste

5. Rinse!

You notice an instantly whiter teeth and brighter smile. This can be done up to three times weekly.

