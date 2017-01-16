Beauty Tip Of The Day 1 easy way to tighten pores naturally

Large/open pores are frustrating and take a lot away from a flawless makeup routine to say the least!

Open/large pores affect the skin's natural texture and makes them more prone to infection. If the skin is not moisturized daily, it over secretes oil to make up for the loss which ends up leaving the skin oilier! (Even oily skin requires some form of moisturizing in which case a non-comedogenic moisturizer).

Large pores are very frustrating to deal with ! There are loads of O-T-C products as well as procedures to help shrink the pores to keep the skin healthier and look younger but some remedies done at home work just perfect.

A fast home remedy with egg whites (and sugar preferably) works great to shrink large pores, hydrate the skin leaving it softer and super tight.

What you need:

1. Egg (Whites, remove the yolk)

2. Sugar (not compulsory but works great as an exfoliator and leaves the skin visibly smoother and softer).

Directions:

1. Crack egg in a ceramic or metal bowl (DON'T use plastic bowl for this purpose, it won't work)

2. Remove the egg yolk

3. Add sugar to the egg white and whisk away (an egg whisk works better for this)

4. Keep whisking the mix until the yellowish whites turns to a thick white bubbly foam

5. Wash the face, ensure it's squeaky clean

6. Apply the 'foam' (the thoroughly whisked egg white and sugar mix) to the face and neck area with CLEAN brush or fingers.

7. Leave this on for about 10-15 minutes then wash off first with lukewarm water and then splash on cold/running water.

8. You'd feel a tingly sensation against the skin, this works to tighten it.

9. Apply moisturizer to seal in the moisture.

Egg Whites help to get rid of acne, wrinkles and skin are noticeably firmer and tighter as a result of protein in eggs; a natural astringent that tones and reduces oil which shrinks the skin.

Sugar is a great addition because it's a natural exfoliator that helps keep the skin smooth and baby soft.