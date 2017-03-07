World Speech Day Ibadan prepares for global event

World Speech Day is a global event for celebration of speeches and speech making.

  • Published:
World speech day play

World speech day

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, gets set as speakers, students, academics and speech enthusiasts prepare to storm the city for the 2017 World Speech Day on Wednesday, March 15.

The likes of Emeka Ossai, a 2016 Mandela Washington fellow, Fisayo Soyombo, former Editor of TheCable online newspaper,  Babajide Fadoju, Special Assistant on media to Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi; Owolabi Oladejo, Chairman IBR radio, an Ibadan-based privately owned station, among others, will be speaking at the event.

The World Speech Day is a global event for celebration of speeches and speech making. The day was set aside by the United States Senate to promote equality of opinions through speech and presentations.

The first edition of World Speech Day events in 2016 took place across 200 cities in 30 countries.

The event facilitator, Rasheed Ridwon, told newsmen that the event will be holding in over 11 locations in Nigeria.

He added that “The overall goal is to host a dynamic, inclusive, inspiring event with many short speeches, wide range of contrasting topics, positive and encouraging, and above all reaching out to unexpected voices,”

Other hosting cities in Nigeria include Abuja, Lagos, Ife, Eruwa, Abeokuta, Gusau, among others.

