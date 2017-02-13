Wisetwo Meet Wisetwo, the Kenyan Street Artist who works on walls

Wisetwo is a Kenyan artist whose works, graffiti, invites us into a world where traditional African cultures blend with the modernity of urban artists.

Wisetwo, one of the reputable pioneer of graffiti in Kenya, is a street artist, who uses a spraycan to beautify walls around the world. The key to his work lies in his quest for harmony, balance and aesthetics between the bridges he builds and the images that are born.

His artworks have gained global recognition and he has even been commissioned by international organisations to work on various campaigns. In 2016, he was involved in the International Lead Poisoning Awareness Week campaign organised by United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA).

Wisetwo has also ventured into canvas paintings for gallery installations, giving him a powerful approach to spreading his message of political, social and economic awareness mixed with aesthetically pleasing artworks.

Wisetwo's fascination by hieroglyphs makes his works distinct because of how he merges the African culture into his artwork as well the impression of majesty, spirituality and grace that emerges from them.