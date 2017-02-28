Tourism Development Lagos set to complete Heritage Museum and Tourism Projects in Badagry

The Administration of Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State is set to complete all ongoing tourism development projects in the Badagry division of the State. This includes reconstruction and a facelift to the 154-year-old Heritage Museum and other slave trade monuments.

This was reiterated by the Ag. Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinsola during a scheduled visit to all tourism project sites in badagry town. Hon Akinsola alongside Management Staff of the Ministry was at badagry to assess stages of completion of rehabilitation work at the museum and other similar projects that symbolise memories of the slave trade activities in the area.

The reconstruction of the heritage museum, according to Hon Akinsola, will not affect the historical contents and value of the museum. She further stressed that the museum at completion will be more equipped and functional to serve all categories of tourists, including children and the elderly.

Hon. Adebimpe, who also serves as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Arts and Culture, was taken around and received technical details on the projects from the representative of the firm handling the renovation of the heritage museum Mr Ola-Tayo Oladipupo. He promised all observations and faults will be corrected.

Other ongoing tourism development projects visited includes, marina shoreline protection project, the mini Amphitheater, which will serve as performance stage for art related activities as well as an exclusive bar for tourists visiting the old Slave Port. All these projects are at various stages of completion. The team equally visited the Toyimi Purification well; where the Ag. Commissioner ordered that the well should be covered and a brief history of the well be made available for people to appreciate its historical value. The tour was also extended to Vlekete Slave market museum.

The major highlight of the tour was the visit to Gberefu Island to assess the progress of work on the massive and imposing edifice at the sea shore called ‘Point of No Return’. This is meant to depict and re-enact the climax of the movement of slaves out of Nigeria. The project according to the contractor is expected to be completed in a couple of months.

It would be recalled that Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture recently renovated the Tinubu Square fountain and the unveiling of statues of the first crown king of Lagos, King Ado and the legendary Prince Olofin Atekoye, referred to as the first migrant from Ile- Ife the cradle of Yoruba to settle in Lagos. The statues are positioned at Ijora Olopa and Moloney roundabout respectively.

Other iconic monuments are being constructed across the state to showcase its attractions and create a must-visit appetite for both domestic and foreign tourists.