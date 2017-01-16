The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation NTDC, ITP partner to promote the Nigerian tourism industry

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and the Institute for Tourism Professionals (ITP) partner to ensure the development and promotion of the Nigerian tourism industry.

The Acting Director-General of the corporation, Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh, while receiving the National President of ITP, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, in her office in Abuja, expressed the readiness of the corporation to work with stakeholders in the industry to practically develop and promote the tourism industry. Vanguard Newspaper reported.

Rae-Omoh added that the corporation intends to move tourism forward.

She also commended the continued efforts of ITP to ensure that Nigeria stands tall in the comity of tourism nations.

ALSO READ: Government to partner with Senator Florence Ita-Giwa on Calabar food festival

