Revolving Art Incubator Exhibition sees young artists showing off amazing talent

'Revolving Art Incubator', a photo exhibition held at Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos, sees young artists showcasing their talents.

With the theme "Exploring the African Voice in Visual Representation", the artists successfully endeavoured to tell the African story, struggles, and successes through their works.

The exhibition featured past and present works of Matiu Idang, Bernard Kalu, Aderemi Adegbite and archival texts and visuals by Asiri magazine.

"It is good that our stories are being told by 'us,'" Bernard Kalu said. "Before now, we had foreigners say whatever they perceived about us and a large percent of what they say is not true."

Adegbite, who had old family pictures taken between 1972 and 1980 on display, said, "Through these images, I'm catching up on my family history and relearning photographic practices and its history in Nigerian context". The Guadian Newspaper reported.

Idang, on the other hand, said his work series is a conceptual piece of a young Nigerian male who had to make sacrifices for commerce, family and creative pursuits.

"Sometimes, we are not allowed to fully express ourselves because of the roles we have decided to play in society and that is not a good or bad thing. It is just who we are as people."