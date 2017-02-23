Lagos Theatre Festival 2017 Opening symposium for LTF 2017 holds on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

The opening symposium will have a session to interview production companies.
Lagos Theatre Festival founded by British Council in 2013, is a festival to present performing arts from Nigeria and the UK every february in Lagos. It has a part focus on presenting site specific work.
Opening Symposium for Lagos Theatre Festival 2017 will have a session to interview all the production companies.
Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Venue: National Theatre
Time: 10 am - 2:30 pm
ALSO READ: 'The audition' holds on Friday March 3 and Saturday March 4, 2017