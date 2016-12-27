In Lagos :  Govt creates festival calendar to make state the entertainment hub in Africa

The Lagos State Government is planning to create a festival calendar in order to make the state an entertainment hub in Africa.

The state's acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Adebimpe Akinshola, stated this at a press briefing on the 'One Lagos Fiesta,' said the festival calendar would showcase the tourism potential of the state. Punch Newspaper reported.

She said, "The One Lagos Fiesta is meant to round off the year. The only difference is that this year's fiesta is for eight days because we found out that Lagosians wanted the fiesta expanded from five days we used last year.

"Last year, we did what we called the open mic, which was not competitive as such. But this year, we are making it competitive. The winner will be presented with a fantastic prize by the governor."

She added that this year's festival has included a talent hunt show to propel many of its youths to stardom.