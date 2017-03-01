Comic Republic Comic Connect Africa holds on March 4-5, 2017

Comic Connect Africa set to connect the comic book culture with pop trends.

Get ready to March into an arena of Book Flipping/Business Thriving/Fun Gaming/Hero Strutting/Anime Exchanging action this March!

There will be free stalls for vendors, free business consultations, free superhero Jollof, an opportunity to create your very own Comic Republic Tee Shirt, exciting stage plays, the newest games in town and yes, the Oculus rift. You don't want to miss this.

ALSO READ: 'Broadway musical in concert' holds on April 13-15, 2017

When? 4th and 5th March, 2017

Where? Freedom Park, Hospital Road, Lagos Island, Nigeria.

Time: 10 am till late

Why? …because you deserve nothing but the very best!

Comic Connect Africa! …connecting the comic book culture with pop trends.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho Intern at Pulse.ng Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
