Ben Ayade :  See funny pictures of Governor and his wife doing shoki at Calabar Carnival

See hilarious pictures of Cross River Governor dancing and shoki-ing at the Calabar Festival

Apparently, despite the recession and so many sad things happening in the country, our government officials are doing so well.

Just look at these hilarious pictures of Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade and his wife Linda, dancing and shoki-ing at the Calabar Festival.

They slayed small. We give them a 5/10.

