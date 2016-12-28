Ben Ayade :  See funny pictures of Governor and his wife doing shoki at Calabar Carnival

See hilarious pictures of Cross River Governor dancing and shoki-ing at the Calabar Festival
Apparently, despite the recession and so many sad things happening in the country, our government officials are doing so well.
Just look at these hilarious pictures of Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade and his wife Linda, dancing and shoki-ing at the Calabar Festival.
They slayed small. We give them a 5/10.
ALSO READ: 30 countries expected to participate at the 2016 Calabar carnival
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.