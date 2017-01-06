Arthur Eze Billionaire turns Ukpo Ofala festival to political carnival

The annual Ofala festival has now transformed to an assemblage of political juggernauts, men of timber and caliber.

  • Published:
  play

Anambra @ 25 25th anniversary ends with rich cultural display
Nollywood Travelling Festival Practitioners unveils plans to advertise the Nigerian film industry to the world
The United Nations Population Fund UN distributes over 53,000 condoms at Calabar Carnival Village
In Lagos Govt creates festival calendar to make state the entertainment hub in Africa
Donald Duke See photos of Ex-Governor monster bike displayed at Calabar Bikers Carnival

The annual Ofala festival of Igwe Robert Eze, (Okofia the VI) brother to billionaire businessman, Arthur Eze has now transformed to an assemblage of political juggernauts, men of timber and caliber.

According to Daily Sun the traditional festival is now a gathering of sorts and a show of solidarity to earn a political party support from the Billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze.

The APC delegation led by APC National Chairman Chief John Oyegun were seen at the festival. Including the Minister of Labour and Productivity Dr. Chris Ngige.

Chief Victor Umeh led APGA stalwarts, while Godwin Ezeemo led a high profile delegation from PPA. Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Uba of Capital Oil was among business moguls present, and the Emir of Lafia and other high traditional rulers across the country were also in attendance to celebrate with Ukpo people and the Eze family.

  play

 

The Sun revealed that most of the guests do not attend the festival for their love of tradition, but for the strong favours they hope to earn from the Eze family, especially from the Billionaire business oil mogul, Arthur Eze.

Aisha Edward, coordinator of Association of People Living with Sickle Cell Disorder who visited the Eze's home also said that she respects the attention the billionaire pays to people looking for aids and to the downtrodden.

She, however, regretted that Ukpo town has not maximised this blessing God gave them in the form of Arthur Eze. She believes that a town that attracts such influx of persons from across the world should at least develop a tourist centre, as it could be a strong generator of Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

H/T: Daily Sun

ALSO READ: See photos of Ex-Governor monster bike displayed at Calabar Bikers Carnival

Author

Zaynab Quadri

Zaynab Quadri Zaynab is a senior associate at pulse. Self-described as "book obsessed and African lit lover," her life revolves around reviewing books and taking book pictures. Follow her on Instagram/Twitter @Zaynabtyty

Top 3

1 Calabar Carnival 2016 Over 50,000 tourists expected at festivalbullet
2 Donald Duke See photos of Ex-Governor monster bike displayed at...bullet
3 Chinese New Year 2016 China celebrates in style with fireworks, coloursbullet

Arts & Culture

Painting entitled 'Portrait of Cecilia Gallerani' (The Lady with an Ermine) by Leonardo da Vinci at the National Gallery in London
Da Vinci Poland to buy artist's 'Lady with an Ermine'
 
Ben Ayade See funny pictures of Governor and his wife doing shoki at Calabar Carnival
 
The United Nations Population Fund UN distributes over 53,000 condoms at Calabar Carnival Village
In Lagos Govt creates festival calendar to make state the entertainment hub in Africa