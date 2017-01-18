Art Exhibition Lagos to host Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo

In honour of the former Minister of National Planning, late Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi, the Lagos State government is set to host the Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo, an art exhibition themed – Lagos for All, which is set to showcase the creativity of students in tertiary institutions as well as emerging artists.

The exhibition will hold from Friday, 27 to Sunday 29, January 2017 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island to mark the beginning of the “Lagos @ 50” celebrations.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, “this exhibition will focus on the Visual arts specifically; the traditional fine arts such as drawing, painting, photography, sculpture; architectural, environmental, and industrial arts such as urban, interior, product, and landscape designs.  Other works of art such as ceramics, works in wood, paper, metal and other materials will also be featured at the expo.”

play

 

“Our vision is to position visual arts as a major contributor to the socio-economic development in Lagos State, especially in the area of Tourism,” the statement added.

Submissions of artworks have been received from students of tertiary institution around Lagos, as well as talented artists, and entries that make it through the final stage of screening would be showcased at the exhibition.

The Rasheed Gbadamosi Eko Art Expo is aimed at encouraging the ingenious creativity of visual artists, thereby boosting the curation of contemporary and homegrown artworks.

In the long run, the exhibition will put a spotlight on the visual art space as a major contributor to the economy and development of the State.

Attendance is open to all artists and art lovers.

