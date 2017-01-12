Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State Governor to promote the cultural heritage of Yoruba nation

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has vowed that his administration would promote the cultural heritage of Yoruba nation.

Governor Ambode made this statement while receiving the Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi on courtesy visit, also vowed his commitment to the economic growth and promotion of the traditional values and culture of the Yoruba nation.

While commending the Ooni for his acheivements in office so far, the Governor Ambode said the visit to Lagos was significant and historic coming barely few weeks after the first year anniversay of the coronation of Ooni. Vanguard Newspaper reported.

He said: “One year after, it has become very evident that everything and every step that Ooni has taken has been for the positive good of the Yoruba nation. The Ooni represents the cohesion that we are looking for in Yoruba land and for that reason, we will do everything to continue to ensure that this government support the cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

“We believe that we cannot afford to waste away the cultural heritage of the Yoruba people and we are to start from a platform where it moves away from economic integration to socio, political and also cultural evolution of what we think the Yoruba people stand for and that is also what I stand for."

Governor Ambode thanked the monarch for promoting continuous communication among traditional rulers and government for the purpose of enhacing the future of the Yoruba people, while also acknowledging his immense contribution to the development of tourism, trade and commerce in Lagos State. Vanguard Newspaper added.